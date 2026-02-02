Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Bipartisan deal on health care subsidies not dead yet, senator says

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Feb 2, 2026, 5:03am EST
Bernie Moreno
Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, believes his proposal to extend expired Affordable Care Act subsidies is still alive, because he says Democrats haven’t ruled it out.

“Not the Democrats I’m talking to. I think [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer has ruled it out,” Moreno told Semafor. “The people I’m talking to want to actually solve it.”

His proposal would extend the enhanced subsidies for a year with income caps, impose new $5 minimum payments on plans, and ratchet down the subsidies over the next two years with an option to convert them to health savings accounts.

Ever the salesman, Moreno has a chart demonstrating how the deal would play out over three years.

Democrats aren’t sold yet. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said discussions went well but “we’re trying to see if we can align the [bill] text to what we discussed.”

