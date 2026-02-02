Bad Bunny dedicates Grammys win to immigrants’ struggle

Bad Bunny won the album of the year Grammy for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, the first non-English language record to win the award.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican star — who will perform at Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show — said his win was dedicated to immigrants, matching the tone of the event, during which numerous artists criticized the US campaign against undocumented migrants.

The artist is set to soon resume a global tour, one that will skip the US because he has said he does not want his fans to be at risk of immigration raids. “I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams,” Bad Bunny said.