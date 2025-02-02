Zelenskyy pushes for Trump meeting as NATO stresses support for Kyiv

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuffed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Washington and Moscow were in talks over Ukraine, saying omitting Kyiv was “dangerous for everyone.”

Speaking to The Associated Press, the Ukrainian leader called for a face-to-face meeting with Trump to discuss “a common vision of a quick end to the war,” while stressing Ukraine’s need to bolster its presence on the battlefield before opening talks.

Separately on Saturday, NATO chief Mark Rutte appeared to echo Zelenskyy’s stance, saying greater military support was needed for a lasting diplomatic solution to the war.

AD

Meanwhile, the US special envoy to Russia and Ukraine told Reuters that Washington would press Kyiv to hold elections this year, which could see Zelenskyy challenged.