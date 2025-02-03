‘Trump will screw up’: Schumer plots the Democratic comeback

Chuck Schumer’s advice for Democrats staring at a long two or more years out of power: Just wait.

“Trump will screw up,” he told Semafor in an interview.

The Senate minority leader and his 47-member caucus finally got their first major Trump administration stumble, after last week’s rescinding of a budget memo that froze huge swaths of government spending. That unexpected pullback inspired Schumer to call an audible, turning his strategy of coordinated hits on President Donald Trump’s blanket pardons of Jan. 6 defendants into a focused condemnation of Trump’s budgetary moves.

He called Trump’s move “the best thing that’s happened” to Democrats this year, predicting it would be the first episode of many. On Sunday morning, he quickly called a press conference in New York and lit into Trump’s new tariffs on US allies.

“I didn’t know he’d screw up so soon,” Schumer said in the interview. “There’s a long way to go. This is going to be a pattern.”

Schumer’s characteristic optimism aside, his predicament appears dire. He’s deeper in the minority than his House counterparts and faces a more difficult path back to the majority in 2026. The New Yorker has some sway, thanks in part to the legislative filibuster — but his effectiveness at countering Trump over the next four years will depend on picking his spots to push back from among the president’s flurry of disruptive actions.

He said he’s learned some lessons over the past eight years about how to judiciously resist.

“We’re not going to fall for the Bannon ‘flood the zone,’” he said, referring to Trump ally Steve Bannon’s call for the president to blitz Democrats with orders and executive-branch maneuvers.

That’s meant letting some of Trump’s nominees through easily — even amid the furor over the pardons and budget freeze. He instructed his members to focus on Tulsi Gabbard’s bid to become national intelligence director, Robert F. Kennedy’s to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Kash Patel’s to become FBI director and Pete Hegseth’s ultimately successful nomination to lead the Pentagon.

Some Senate Democrats still protested Trump’s spending freeze memo by opposing a relatively uncontroversial nominee; 22 of them flipped to no votes on Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy after every senator declined to filibuster him. Schumer was not one of those 22.

As minor as it may seem, that split has meaning for Schumer’s leadership, given the importance of unity on his side of the aisle. While that’s undoubtedly easier in the minority, Schumer will have to lean on his experience dealing with defectors — think former Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

He has a new Democratic contrarian in John Fetterman. The Pennsylvanian was the only Democrat who voted to advance a bill to sanction the International Criminal Court, after attending a signing ceremony with Trump and belatedly endorsing a resolution condemning the Jan. 6 pardons with minimal fanfare.

But despite Fetterman’s visit with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, he voted against Hegseth, and Democrats hope he’ll oppose the other Trump nominees Schumer has singled out. Fetterman is also one of a handful of well-known Democrats in Schumer’s ranks with a singular ability to command the media.

AD

Schumer has a big megaphone, of course, but he said he respects the way Fetterman wields his own.

“He’s a very decent guy. He marches to his own drum,” Schumer said. “He’s a good influence on our caucus, because you need some independent voices.”