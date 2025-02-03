CBS staffers dread Trump settlement

CBS News staff are bracing for an all-but-inevitable concession by the network’s parent company to President Donald Trump over a broadcast that virtually no one at the network actually believes was flawed.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Paramount is in discussions with Trump’s legal team to settle its consumer fraud lawsuit over an interview on 60 Minutes that Trump said was deceptively edited to make Kamala Harris, by then the Democratic nominee, look good. The settlement talks are part of Paramount’s effort to clear the path to close its ongoing merger with entertainment company Skydance. New Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr said that conservative complaints of bias against CBS could be a factor in the agency’s review of the merger.

CBS has fought to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the interview cut was not misleading — but also that the First Amendment protects its editing decisions. The network said the case should be thrown out because the consumer fraud law does not apply to news broadcasts, and that Trump could not be a plaintiff anyway because he was not actually confused by the contents of Harris’ answers in the interview. The network has also attempted to move the case, which Trump brought in Texas, back to New York, where CBS is headquartered. Legal experts have described the lawsuit as both a frivolous longshot and an attempt to undermine the First Amendment.

The reports that Paramount executives are even weighing a settlement has highlighted a deepening divide between CBS News staff and its parent company. Network staff Semafor spoke with last week are almost universally against settling the lawsuit, particularly if the settlement comes with a mandated apology.