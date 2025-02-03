Breaker aims to roil New York media, starting Downtown

Two prominent New York journalists are launching a scoopy new media venture aimed at storming the city’s interlocking scenes of media, culture, and power.

Lachlan Cartwright and Ravi Somaiya’s new Breaker Media will be rooted in “downtown New York, where all the best stories break,” said Cartwright, an Australian who has done tours of duty at the New York Post, Daily Beast, and Hollywood Reporter, and recently wrote a confessional of his time at the National Enquirer during President Donald Trump’s rise.

Breaker will launch as a $12/month weekly newsletter and podcast to start, and will also put on the occasional play (why not). The outlet intends to be local to Downtown Manhattan, where both men live, the way the Southern District of New York is a local prosecutor’s office.

“There’s more stories per square foot than anywhere else in the world,” said Somaiya, a former New York Times reporter and Vice News Tonight correspondent who more recently was senior digital editor for the Columbia Journalism Review.

Somaiya also once worked at Gawker — he and Cartwright met soon after he crashed Vanity Fair’s Oscars party in 2010. That, they said, is one point of reference for Breaker, along with Spy and Private Eye.