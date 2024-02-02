New cancer cases to spike 77% by 2050, WHO estimates

The World Health Organization predicts more than 35 million new cancer cases in 2050, a 77% jump from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022. That rise will be fueled by risk factors such as aging, obesity, tobacco and alcohol use, and air pollution, the organization said.

There were nearly 10 million deaths from cancer worldwide in 2022, according to WHO. Around one in five people will develop cancer in their lifetimes, and one in nine men and one in 12 women will die from the disease. Lung, breast, and colorectal cancer are the most common globally, with 2.5 million new lung cancer cases recorded in 2022.