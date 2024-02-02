What Xi Jinping’s new catchphrase means for China and the world

Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants to increase Beijing’s focus on innovation in science and technology to drive economic growth, analysts said, citing the repeated use of a new phrase in speeches and policy meetings.

Xi first emphasized the need for “new productive forces” during a September trip to the northeastern city of Harbin, where he declared the need to foster “new energy, new materials, advanced manufacturing, electronic information” to promote “high-quality development.”

The term was more recently the central focus of a Chinese Communist Party Politburo study session, where Xi said that the country will begin to “break free from traditional economic growth modes” and lean on new technology and sciences to grow, state-run China Daily reported.