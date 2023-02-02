Putin uses Battle of Stalingrad anniversary to rally support ahead of a planned offensive

In a show of patriotism and victory, Russia held a military parade Thursday in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad — a decisive moment for the Soviets during the World War II, whose troops defeated the Nazis after a bloody fight lasting 200 days.

REUTERS/Kirill Braga

Speaking at a separate event marking the anniversary, Russian president Vladimir Putin assured the public that the country would not be intimidated by Ukraine's Western allies.

"It's unbelievable but true. We are again being threatened by German Leopard tanks," he said, adding that Moscow had an "answer" to any country that threatened it.