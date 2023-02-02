Harvard is shutting down a disinformation research hub

Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government is shutting down one of the hubs of the American debate over truth and falsehood on the internet.

Nancy Gibbs, the director of the Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, said in an internal email obtained by Semafor Thursday that the Technology and Social Change Project was being shut down for bureaucratic reasons.

"The Kennedy School’s standing policy is that all research projects must be led by a full faculty member. While there can be limited exceptions, those can’t continue indefinitely without a faculty member as the principal project leader and academic head," she wrote.

The project's high-profile leader, Dr. Joan Donovan, the Research Director of the Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center, is not a full faculty member. "The decision to wind the TaSC project down is solely driven by that policy," Gibbs wrote.

Donovan declined to comment.

The email appeared to be aimed at rebutting a Harvard Crimson report on tensions between Donovan and the Kennedy School's dean, Douglas Elmendorf.

The email said that two of Donovan's highest profile projects, the Misinformation Review and an archive of the internal Facebook documents leaked by Francis Haugen, would remain at Harvard.