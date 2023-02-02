El Salvador opens huge new prison as 2% of its population is now behind bars

On taking office in 2019 El Salvador President Nayib Bukele vowed to “escalate the war” against the gangs that control large swathes of the country and its economy.

Last year he petitioned Congress to pass a “state of exception,” which grants police and armed forces extraordinary powers to make arrests without having to follow due process. Since its introduction, El Salvador’s incarcerated population has doubled, The Guardian reports.

These powers, which also allow the government to restrict access to public information and award contracts without open bidding, were supposed to be temporary. But many now fear they will persist.

Human rights group Amnesty International has accused El Salvador’s government of “massive human rights violations” since the state of exception was declared.

Although official figures suggest murders in the country have been falling sharply since 2019, many analysts believe the numbers aren’t trustworthy: controversial new accounting practices, which have narrowed the definition of a murder, may explain the drop at least partially.