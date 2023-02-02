Joe Biden says the economy is great. He might finally be right.

The administration might be right, though. While there’s plenty of uncertainty, some recent signs suggest that the U.S. could be drifting toward a so-called soft landing, in which inflation cools without an economic downturn. If those trends continue, it’s possible voters will start to notice, however slowly.

First, the economy finished off 2022’s roller coaster ride relatively strong, growing at a 2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter. Corporate earnings have been healthy, too.

Second: Inflation looks like it may finally be easing up (please knock on wood). Over the last 6 months, the Consumer Price Index has risen at just under a 2% annual rate. Even setting aside bouncing food and gasoline prices, consumer prices have significantly decelerated in the past three months, and slowing rent hikes will likely help going forward. The year-over-year inflation numbers that feature so heavily in cable news chyrons should also start looking much better once last year’s spikes are in the rearview mirror.

Even as job growth remains strong, wage growth is creeping down toward a normal pace, easing fears of a “wage-price spiral” in which businesses pass more labor costs onto consumers, who demand higher pay in return.

Third: The Fed is sounding ever slightly more dovish these days. The biggest immediate concern about the economy at the moment is that the central bank’s rapid interest rate increases, aimed at quelling inflation, will also tip the country into a recession. Chair Jerome Powell announced a quarter percentage point rate increase on Wednesday, its smallest since march, and signaled that markets should expect more. But he also celebrated the fact that the “disinflationary process has started,” said he still saw a path to a soft landing, and left open the possibility the Fed could ease up on its rate hikes if inflation keeps improving quickly.

The spate of good news has led even some notorious economic pessimists to change their tune. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who last summer argued that the U.S. might need a year of 10% unemployment to beat inflation, recently said he thought chances were rising that the country might avoid a recession after all.