UAE royal took stake in Trump family firm, WSJ reports

Feb 1, 2026, 5:27pm EST
Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE. Abdulla Al Bedwawi/Handout via Reuters

An Emirati royal took a major ownership stake in Donald Trump’s family’s cryptocurrency company days before his inauguration last year — and months before the US agreed to sell advanced AI chips to the Gulf nation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The secret and unprecedented $500 million deal also involved a payout to the family of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy and a cofounder of the World Liberty Financial crypto venture.

The revelation raised concerns about conflicts of interest in American foreign policy, especially given the scrutiny surrounding the US-UAE chip deal over worries the tech could be diverted to China.

The transaction “should be a five-alarm fire about the federal government being for sale,” a law professor said.

J.D. Capelouto
