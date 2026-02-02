Exclusive / Podcast brand Kaleidoscope staffs up

A science and technology media company that aims to be the National Geographic of podcasting is expanding.

Kaleidoscope, the New York media company behind On Musk from Walter Isaacson, the critically acclaimed podcast No Such Thing and podcasts from John Legend and Lance Bass, is acquiring a podcast company and filling out its executive ranks as it hopes to break further into video.

On Monday, Kaleidoscope plans to announce that it has hired former Condé Nast creative director Maria Paz Mendez Hodes to be its first head of video, as well as David Weissbourd as director of editorial and creative operations, and Agne Numaite as director of strategy. It has also acquired boutique podcast marketing agency The Listening Party, and is appointing founder Christy Mirabal to be Kaleidoscope’s new head of marketing.

Kaleidoscope also told Semafor that it had “formalized a long-term partnership” with creative studio Second Lane, founded by The Atlantic’s former VP and head of ventures, Bradley Girson, to develop Kaleidoscope shows and experimental initiatives.

“Kaleidoscope’s ambitious growth mission encompasses a sizable editorial slate expansion, new multi-platform delivery of our award-winning science and technology storytelling, and IP development that will resonate with brands, partners, and audiences around the world,” Oz Woloshyn, co-founder of Kaleidoscope, told Semafor in a statement.