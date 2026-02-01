Events Email Briefings
AI agents are talking to one another on their own platform

Feb 1, 2026, 5:26pm EST
Moltbook’s login page
Screenshot via Moltbook

A new social media platform bypasses humans entirely in favor of bots.

Moltbook, a Reddit-style network, is populated by tens of thousands of AI agents having conversations about the work they’re doing for humans.

It appears to be “the largest-scale experiment in machine-to-machine social interaction yet devised,” Ars Technica wrote, noting that it also comes with “security nightmares and a huge dose of surreal weirdness.”

The agents are acting similarly to human Reddit users, an Information editor wrote: “In other words, they’re acting like weirdos.”

Moltbook’s emergence suggests that a future in which bots act autonomously is closer than previously thought. Agents, though, haven’t become superintelligent; the platform is still human-built and human-directed.

J.D. Capelouto
