This round of Epstein fallout hits outside US

Feb 1, 2026, 5:24pm EST
Miroslav Lajcak, a Slovak politician, and Jeffrey Epstein.
Miroslav Lajcak, a Slovak politician, and Jeffrey Epstein. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via Reuters

A newly released batch of files related to late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is replete with mentions of the global political and financial elite — but the fallout so far has mainly affected figures outside the US.

The national security adviser to the Slovakian prime minister resigned Saturday after the documents showed he talked with Epstein about young women.

The UK’s leader urged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify to US lawmakers, given that the files shed more light on the former prince’s relationship with the financier. Norway’s crown princess apologized for her contact with Epstein.

In the US, though, much of the political discourse has centered around officials’ handling of the files, rather than what’s contained in them.

J.D. Capelouto
