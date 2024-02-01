US renews strikes against Houthis in Yemen as Red Sea crisis continues

Israel will be battered by economic downturn for years after war

Source: Foreign Policy

Israel enjoyed a two-decade period of relative peace, but the fallout of the war will likely cause an economic crisis in the nation that the younger generation has not experienced before, Haaretz economics editor David Rosenberg wrote in Foreign Policy. Israel’s credit outlook is poor, and will likely see fewer investments as companies that established themselves in the Middle Eastern tech hub look elsewhere.

The country is also facing a future brain drain as younger Israelis, disenfranchised by the political outlook and future military obligations, opt to move away. “It is safe to assume that the war marks the end of a 20-year era of peace … and the return to the more militarized state and society,” Rosenberg wrote. “The Israel of the coming years, if not longer, will look very different.”