GPT-4 only makes it slightly easier to create a bioweapon, OpenAI says

OpenAI could be downplaying concerns in response to US lawmakers

Sources: Gizmodo , Roll Call , Reuters

“Facing pressure from policymakers, OpenAI would like to ease our concerns that its large language models barely help at all in creating bioweapons,” Gizmodo wrote of the company’s study. “But hey, what’s a few percentage points when the outcome is, oh I don’t know, the end of humanity?” the outlet joked. Last year, a group of scientists at Harvard and MIT conducted a study suggesting that “capable future” LLM-powered chatbots could “help malicious actors cause pandemics unless properly safeguarded.”

As AI has grown in popularity, U.S. lawmakers have called for urgent protections against such AI-fueled threats that have been the subject of much debate in the last year. Some leading industry executives, including OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, have appeared to agree with Congress over the need to regulate AI. In testimony at a senate committee last year, Altman, said, “I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong,” adding, “We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.”