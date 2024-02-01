Big Tech’s pollution problems are bigger than just data centers

Google has signed its biggest ever deal for offshore wind energy, backing two wind farms off the coast of the Netherlands as it ramps up efforts to power its data centers and campuses solely with clean energy by 2030.

The tech giant said Thursday it had inked the Power Purchase Agreement – a long-term contract for electricity – as well as smaller deals for renewable energy in Italy, Poland and Belgium.

While Big Tech has set ambitious goals for carbon reduction, the industry remains highly polluting, accounting for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions – a figure that rivals aviation – owing to factors including electricity-guzzling data centers, supply chains, and chip production.