France moves to enshrine abortion rights in direct response to US restrictions

France’s National Assembly voted Tuesday to enshrine abortion rights in the country’s constitution, the first step toward what would be a historic move. President Emmanuel Macron had promised to make abortion an “irreversible” constitutional right after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in 2022, a monumental decision that pushed nations across the world to reconsider their policies.

The French bill points out that the U.S. isn’t the only nation where abortion rights are being rolled back. “Unfortunately, this event is not isolated: in many countries, even in Europe, there are currents of opinion that seek to hinder at any cost the freedom of women to terminate their pregnancy if they wish,” its introduction reads.

International rights groups have long warned that the U.S. overturning Roe v. Wade could embolden other countries to follow suit, weakening abortion rights around the world. But while Roe falling likely motivated anti-abortion groups, “it has also motivated the global community to reassert the right to choose,” one abortion rights advocate told NPR.

AD

Globally, just 6% of reproductive-age women live in countries where abortion is prohibited, and more than 60 countries have expanded reproductive rights since the 1990s. Only Poland, El Salvador, and Nicaragua had enacted more restrictive laws until the U.S. joined that list.