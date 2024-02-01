EU unlocks $50B aid package for Ukraine

The European Union unlocked a $50 billion aid package for Ukraine, with all 27 member states agreeing to the support after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had previously blocked the deal.

“We have a deal. Unity,” European Council head Charles Michel wrote on X. “All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hailed the decision, calling it a “a significant contribution to our joint victory.”