No one is being charged in the Senate sex tape scandal

U.S. Capitol Police are closing their investigation into a sex video involving a Congressional staffer that was recorded in the Hart Senate Office Building.

While it is likely that the encounter violated congressional policy, there is “currently no evidence that a crime was committed,” USCP said in a statement Thursday. The two persons of interest identified in the investigation were uncooperative, they noted, and investigators “are willing to review new evidence should any come to light.”

The Senate staffer, who was fired after the sex tape surfaced, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to authorities, the statement said.