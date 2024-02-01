Biden expected to sign executive order targeting West Bank settlers who attack Palestinians

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday targeting Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank who attack Palestinians, multiple outlets reported.

The executive order will reportedly set the ground for the U.S. to impose sanctions on individuals who commit violence against Palestinians, Politico first reported.

There have been numerous reports of Israeli settlers becoming increasingly violent against Palestinians since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, and Biden has repeatedly condemned the rhetoric expressed by ultranationalist Israeli figures encouraging the attacks.

The move comes as Biden faces heightened pressure by Democrats to be tougher on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whose far-right government has refused to de-escalate the bombardment of Gaza. Nearly 27,000 people have been killed since Israel began its counteroffensive in the enclave, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The U.S. State Department previously said it would begin restricting visas for Israeli settlers who attack Palestinians.

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.