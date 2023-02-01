No classified documents found at President Biden's Rehoboth beach home

Last month, news broke that classified documents had been discovered by Biden’s attorneys last November at his former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C.

Since, more classified documents were found at his home in Wilmington. Bauer previously said that Biden’s attorneys had conducted a search of his Rehoboth home which did not turn up any records that were potentially classified.

The Justice Department already conducted a search of Biden’s Wilmington home and CBS News reported earlier this week that the FBI conducted a search of the Penn Biden Center with the consent of Biden’s attorneys in mid-November.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tapped a special counsel, Robert Hur, to oversee the investigation. The White House has emphasized that Biden is cooperating with the inquiry.

A different special counsel is overseeing the probe into former President Donald Trump’s own handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last summer with a warrant after officials said the former president refused to turn over documents sought by the National Archives.

On Jan. 16, classified documents were also found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana.