At least 1.7 million people are currently on strike in Europe

The U.K. is experiencing its biggest strike in over a decade, as more than half a million nurses, teachers, transportation workers, and civil servants marched the streets through Wednesday to demand higher wages amid rising food and energy costs. Some say that they can’t make ends meet.

Approximately 300,000 teachers, 100,000 civil servants, 70,000 university workers, and 100,000 train and bus drivers went on strike on Wednesday, CNBC reported, causing thousands of schools to shut for the day and impacting public transport and other essential services.

The strikes, which began in the summer, are expected to continue as healthcare workers and firefighters plan more protests over the next week.

AD

According to data collected by the Institute of Fiscal Studies, teachers have seen their wages drop by as much as 10% since 2010. In response, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that increasing wages would only worsen inflation.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund predicted that the U.K. would be the only major global economy to slide into a recession in 2023.

However Reuters reported that the British economy has “not taken a major hit” from the ongoing industrial action. According to the Center for Economics and Business Research, the cost of strikes over the past eight months have amounted to $2.09 billion — 0.1% of the expected GDP.