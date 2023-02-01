India's Adani Group calls off $2.5 billion share sale after Hindenburg report fallout

The India-based Adani Group on Wednesday called off the planned $2.5 billion share sale of its flagship company, a week after an American short seller accused the business giant of fraud.

In a report published last week, Hindenburg Research said Adani engaged in "a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades."

The company called the report baseless and said it was trying to sabotage the sale, but it nevertheless caused stocks to plunge. Reuters reported Adani suffered losses of $86 billion.