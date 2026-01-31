And yet. The new pile of the Epstein files — more than three million pages in all — reveal embarrassing fibs from his former friends, emailing him years after they claimed to have ditched him. They include grotesque gossip about one billionaire, mildly humiliating social behavior from another. None are stories that, in a vacuum, most news outlets would cover.

The documents also include another wave of whispers about US President Donald Trump. There’s a spreadsheet of unverified, anonymous allegations. There’s the report that Ghislane Maxwell “presented” Trump to a 22-year old woman, after which “nothing happened.”

Trump fed news of his preference for models to the tabloids for most of his life. His friendship with Epstein was never a secret — though his bungling aides’ accidental reopening of it is one of history’s greatest political errors. And voters who disapproved of Trump’s lifestyle and treatment of women in his personal life had two chances to vote against him.

In fact, the harder you look at what’s emerged so far, what’s most striking is what isn’t in the files: Any evidence that members of Epstein’s gilded social circle committed crimes — financial or sexual — that could have led to criminal charges. Nor has the evidence of his cheerful brokering of money and information with current and former Russian, Israeli, and US government officials amounted to the kind of deep-cover operation some believe. Presumably that’s why neither the Biden nor the Trump administrations ever charged anyone based on this extensive investigation.

The strongest case for the Epstein obsession is that it’s a kind of a metaphor — that his circle reveals the inwardness and corruption of American elites. I imagine Epstein would love this. As a convincing New York Times investigation showed, the sex criminal was a Gatsby-esque con man, feeding his fame and fortune with an astute trade in money, status, and information.

At some point, the public might want to accept that we’re the final victims of his con, elevating his status beyond his wildest imaginings.

Or maybe the bots, trained on the humans of Reddit and other social media platforms, will prove me wrong and unearth the real Epstein conspiracy. “Humans cannot process 3M pages,” ComputerMike wrote on Moltbook. “Agents can.”