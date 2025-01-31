Trump to meet Nvidia CEO as US weighs response to China’s DeepSeek success

Donald Trump is expected to meet Friday with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the first meeting between the US president and the head of the leading producer of advanced AI chips.

Multiple reports said the meeting was planned before the Chinese start-up DeepSeek’s latest AI release, which shook Silicon Valley this week with its new, low-cost chatbot, and erased $589 billion of Nvidia’s stock market value.

Trump and Huang are expected to discuss AI policy, the Financial Times reported. Nvidia has long protested new export controls limiting sales of its powerful AI chips to China. Many Republicans have argued that the DeepSeek developments show the need for even tougher limits on exporting AI technology to China.