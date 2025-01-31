Trump to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China on Saturday

US President Donald Trump is following through on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada starting Saturday, along with hitting China with 10% duties, arguing that the US suffers from trade imbalances with its most important economic partners.

“The president will be implementing tomorrow 25% tariffs on Mexico, 25% tariffs on Canada, and 10% tariffs on China for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday.

Washington’s allies across the Americas have warned Trump against imposing tariffs.

Ottawa argued that the move could increase US reliance on adversaries such as Venezuela for oil, while the fallout from trade penalties on Mexico may undermine the US president’s efforts to curb migration at the southern border.

Brazil, meanwhile, said it would impose tariffs on US goods if Trump followed through on plans for across-the-board surcharges on imports, “the latest signal that Trump’s efforts may spark a trade war with US allies,” Al Jazeera noted.

