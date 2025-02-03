Uncommon bonds: Reclaiming bank executives’ pay

The idea started gaining bipartisan traction in the wake of the 2023 collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. After those failures, Warren and a bipartisan group led on the GOP side by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduced legislation to claw back all or part of the compensation received by executives during the five years that preceded a bank’s failure.

The House version of the legislation was sponsored by Democratic Reps. Katie Porter, Marie Gluesenkemp Perez, and (now-Sen.) Ruben Gallego, and Republican Reps. Ken Buck (now retired) and Victoria Spartz.

A similar proposal called the Recoup Act advanced out of the Senate Banking Committee in 2023 with support from the panel’s leaders, including current Chairman Tim Scott, R-S.C. It called for a shorter, two-year compensation clawback period. The full Senate never took it up.

Now, Warren is seeking to revive the measure, arguing that legislation like the Recoup Act is necessary to prevent another financial crisis.

“There’s a bipartisan bill on the table to limit Wall Street risk-taking by clawing back compensation from big bank CEOs who blow up their banks,” Warren said in a statement to Semafor.

She added that she is in discussions with fellow committee Democrats — whom she now leads — and Republicans about moving forward on that bill and other “critical reforms.”