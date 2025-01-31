Events Newsletters
Migration tops agenda for Marco Rubio’s Latin America tour

Tom Chivers and Mizy Clifton
Jan 31, 2025, 7:22am EST
North America
Marco Rubio standing in front of a US flag
Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Washington’s crackdown on migration will be top of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s agenda as he visits Latin America this weekend.

The first Latino US secretary of state will “find a region reeling” from President Donald Trump’s threats to deport millions of migrants and take control of the Panama Canal, Reuters reported. The Panamanian president said ownership of the canal was not up for negotiation.

Critics said the White House’s harsh stance on the region is opening the door for the US rivals — notably China — to increase their presence there. “With an unpredictable bully in the room, the old adage holds true: You can never have too many friends,” an international relations professor wrote in Foreign Policy.

A map showing Latin American countries’ leading export partner, 2000-2023
