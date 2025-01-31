California law could determine future of electric vehicles

A fight over whether California can impose zero-emission requirements on new vehicles by 2035 could determine the future of electric vehicles, both in the US and the world.

The state was granted permission to enact its own standards by the federal government in December, but President Donald Trump’s administration is considering revoking it. California says it will not back down, likely resulting in a lengthy lawsuit, and 17 other states plan to follow its lead on stricter emissions rules.

The state’s car market is huge, meaning that automakers tend to take its rules into account even when building for other jurisdictions, and it is particularly important for EVs: A quarter of all new cars sold in California are electric.