Big tech CEOs brush off investor fears of DeepSeek

In the first week of tech earnings calls, CEOs shrugged off the threat of DeepSeek, all playing a similar tune that disruption is par for the course. “That’s part of the nature of how this works, whether it’s a Chinese competitor or not,” Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday after reporting higher fourth-quarter and annual earnings, though he acknowledged they were “still digesting” the news that upended US tech stocks earlier this week.

When asked about DeepSeek during Apple’s earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said, “Innovation that drives efficiency is a good thing,” adding that Apple has always taken a “prudent and deliberate” approach to its AI spending.

Meta and Apple, which both reported higher earnings, are slightly shielded from DeepSeek’s ascendance, at least when it comes to their bottom lines. An overwhelming majority of Meta’s $48 billion in quarterly revenue came from social media ad sales, a market DeepSeek can’t touch yet. And Apple reported record-high revenues of $124 billion partly thanks to a bump in streaming and cloud services.