Universal Music Group to pull music from TikTok amid contract dispute

Universal Music Group (UMG) is set to remove its audio catalogs from TikTok following a row with the social media app over issues such as artificial intelligence-generated music and artist compensation. Songs from artists including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Adele, Bad Bunny, and Drake are set to disappear from TikTok’s library after the record label giant’s agreement with the platform expires in the next 24 hours.

TikTok has attempted to “bully” and “intimidate” the label group into accepting a “bad deal that undervalues music and shortchanges artists and songwriters as well as their fans,” UMG said in an open letter to the music community.

Despite its fast-growing user base and reliance on music-based content, TikTok accounts for only about 1% of UMG’s revenue, the group said.

TikTok hit back, saying UMG is “putting their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters” by choosing to walk away from a platform that serves as a “free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent.”