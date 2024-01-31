Supply chain pact between U.S., Asia-Pacific nations to take effect in February

An agreement negotiated between the U.S. and 13 other countries to secure global supply chains will take effect on Feb. 24, the Commerce Department is announcing Wednesday.

The supply chain talks under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework began nearly two years ago with the goal of increasing collaboration between the U.S. and countries in the Asia-Pacific to reduce supply chain shortages like those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement establishes a “crisis response network” to provide early warnings about potential disruptions, among other actions.

The U.S. and other countries signed the supply chain agreement in November at the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum summit in San Francisco, but it only goes into full force after at least five countries ratify or approve it (the U.S., India, Japan, Singapore and Fiji have all done so, according to the Commerce Department).

With the agreement taking effect, the countries now face spring deadlines to choose representatives and leaders for the crisis response network and two other bodies — a supply chain council and labor rights board — established by the pact. Countries are also supposed to submit a list of critical sectors and goods within 120 days of Feb. 24, according to Commerce.