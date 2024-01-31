Ozempic maker passes $500 billion in market value

Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk reported its highest annual profit in decades last year — a 51% jump from the year prior — driven by sales of its blockbuster weight-loss drug. Wegovy, also sold as a diabetes treatment under the name Ozempic, has become highly sought-after, securing Novo Nordisk’s place as Europe’s biggest drug company with a more than $500 billion market capitalization. Ozempic alone accounted for 41% of Novo’s total sales in 2023.

The drug has become so popular that the U.S. is experiencing a shortage of its main ingredient, semaglutide, and Novo restricted starting doses for new patients last May to make sure existing patients could continue treatment. Novo executives announced Wednesday that they plan to ramp up production through the year, hoping to alleviate supply pressures.

The medications use compounds known as GLP-1 drugs to signal fullness to the patient’s brain and suppress their appetite. Some Wall Street analysts predict GLP-1 drugs are on track to become the best-selling class of drugs of all time.