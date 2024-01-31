Myanmar’s junta extends state of emergency as resistance mounts

Myanmar’s military government said Wednesday that it would extend the country’s state of emergency by six months, as an armed resistance movement opposed to its rule intensifies across the country.

The decision – which the junta said was needed to “bring the nation to a normal state of stability and peace” – extended the nationwide emergency rule in place since opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in a military coup in 2021.

Myanmar – which underwent a 10-year experiment with democracy before the insurrection – has since been gripped by violence, as the military continues to crack down on dissent by a patchwork of rebel groups.

More than 4,400 people have been killed and 25,000 imprisoned since Feb. 2021, according to the local monitoring group, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.