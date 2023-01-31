US Embassy in China releases WeChat emojis that appear to mock 'wolf warrior' diplomat

The U.S. Embassy in China on Monday released a set of new WeChat sticker emojis depicting a goofy bald eagle cartoon conveying a range of emotions.

US Embassy in China

But Weibo users and China watchers were quick to single out one of the emojis, which appears to mock a former Ministry of Foreign Affairs official known for his "wolf warrior" approach to diplomacy.

"Wait and see" the emoji text reads, showing "Eagle Xiaomei" prying its eyes open in an apparent display of dismay.

The phrase "wait and see," many noted, echoed one of the catchphrases of Zhao Lijian, the former MFA spokesperson known for his harsh, blunt responses to any criticism of China.