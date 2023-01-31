ChatGPT's creator releases new tool to detect if something was written by AI or a human

OpenAI said the tool "may help, but should not be the sole piece of evidence" to determine whether a piece of text was generated with AI. That's because AI writing can easily be edited to evade the classifier.

In an evaluation, the tool correctly identified 26% of AI-written text as "likely AI-written," and incorrectly thought human-written text was actually AI-generated 9% of the time.

Educators, students, and parents are invited to submit their feedback online.