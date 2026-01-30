Trump slams UK, Canada as both explore closer ties with Beijing

US President Donald Trump threatened Britain and Canada over their deepening of relations with China, after both countries’ leaders struck deals during recent trips to Beijing.

Trump warned Britain’s prime minister that it was “very dangerous” to strengthen ties with China, and announced restrictions on Canadian aircraft sales to the US, starkly illustrating — despite insistence from London and Ottawa that they need not choose between Beijing and Washington — that he believes they must.

The two countries are among a string of traditional US allies, including Finland, Germany, and South Korea, whose leaders have visited China in recent weeks or are set to soon, underscoring how they are seeking to diversify ties and reduce dependence on an increasingly unpredictable Washington.