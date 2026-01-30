Trump says Russia will pause attacks during cold spell

US President Donald Trump said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed not to attack Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during an ongoing period of “extraordinary cold”.

Temperatures in Ukraine are expected to hit -24°C (-11°F) this weekend; Russian attacks have left millions without heating.

Moscow acknowledged Trump’s request but did not say whether it had accepted; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nevertheless welcomed the apparent deal, and the BBC reported that Kyiv agreed to its own pause in response.

The partial truce, if real, may be shaky: Air raid alerts went off in four Ukrainian regions Thursday night, and in any case, Kyiv and Moscow are far apart “on everything that matters” when it comes to a prolonged peace, Politico said.