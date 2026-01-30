Trump administration eyes drawdown in Minnesota

The Trump administration is leaning on border czar Tom Homan to defuse the situation in Minnesota after almost a week of nonstop media attention — and the decision to send one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted confidants to the state might be starting to pay off.

On Thursday, Homan announced plans to “draw down” ICE and CBP operations in Minnesota and admitted that things can be improved.

Lawmakers were happy with Homan’s appearance, with some implying that he performed better during his press conference than Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during her own appearances.

“He said at least twice he wasn’t there for a photo op, and he was there to de-escalate. That’s what happens when you put a professional law enforcement officer in the role versus people who have no experience,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Homan’s comments represent an indirect acknowledgement from the White House that changes need to be made to immigration enforcement operations in the state — even as he added that drawdown plans depend on cooperation from state and local officials to provide federal officers with “access to undocumented immigrants who are in state prisons and county jails.”

The White House is hoping the changes will placate some of the bipartisan concerns raised this week — but Democrats are still holding firm in their own demands regarding changes to DHS.

As of late Thursday, the Senate was on track to approve a government funding agreement to avoid a shutdown but fund DHS for only two weeks, giving Democrats an opportunity to renegotiate immigration enforcement policy on a tight timeline.