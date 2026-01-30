Mozambique, TotalEnergies restart $20B natural gas project

Mozambique and French oil giant TotalEnergies agreed to restart a $20 billion natural gas project thanks to improving security in the African nation.

Construction was halted in 2021 following a spate of Islamist attacks along Mozambique’s coast, home to some of the world’s largest gas reserves. Another project led by ExxonMobil was also paused five years ago, but is now also slated to begin construction after a deployment of Rwandan soldiers weakened the militias.

Progress at either site could be a boon for the country, where almost 80% of the population lives in poverty: The projects have “raised hopes that Mozambique… could become an African version of wealthy Qatar,” AFP reported.