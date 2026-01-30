Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Inside the House’s spending deal Jenga

Jan 30, 2026, 4:45am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mike Johnson
Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

The Senate may be having a tough week — but the House may well be about to have a tougher one.

Lawmakers expect to return to Washington Monday with already lapsed government funding and a Senate-struck bipartisan deal, leaving them remarkably little margin of error to stave off a true shutdown.

There are potential problems on both sides of the aisle: Many Democrats are wary of extending Department of Homeland Security funding, even temporarily, without any new restrictions. Republican hardliners don’t want to put off funding DHS for a full year — and especially not by funding it for just two weeks.

And still others are treating their second bite at the package as a fresh opportunity to tack on their own priorities. That includes Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who called Thursday for lawmakers to attach legislation that would require voters to provide proof of citizenship to “every single appropriations bill.”

One potential solution: passing the legislation under suspension of the rules, a process that allows leaders to bypass committee as long as two-thirds of the chamber vote “yes.”

Eleanor Mueller
AD