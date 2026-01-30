Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Arab states seek to avert US strikes on Iran

Jan 30, 2026, 6:17am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A plane landing on the USS Abraham Lincoln.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman/Reuters

Arab states were working to avert US strikes on Iran, with Washington bellicose and Tehran unwilling to look weak.

A US carrier is in the Gulf, and President Donald Trump has threatened strikes, initially over Iran’s deadly crackdown on protests, and now over its nuclear program; Iran considers US conditions “akin to surrender,” the Financial Times reported.

Oman, Qatar, and the UAE are engaged in frantic diplomacy, warning Trump that an attack could trigger broader conflict. Tehran is vulnerable after Israeli and US attacks, along with unrest, drought, and economic instability. Trump “likes low-cost, high-impact operations,” an analyst told The New York Times, but a conflict in the Gulf could drag on; in Iran, “he could do high impact,” but not low cost.

Tom Chivers
AD