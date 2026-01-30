Abu Dhabi rolls $263B sovereign wealth fund ADQ into new investment vehicle

Abu Dhabi is rolling its $263 billion fund ADQ into the newly formed L’IMAD, as the Emirate aims to create a sovereign investment powerhouse under its crown prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

L’IMAD — which burst onto the scene late last year, first acquiring real estate assets and then backing Paramount Skydance’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery — plans to invest in the UAE and internationally, targeting a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, real estate, financial services, advanced industries and technologies, and urban mobility.

ADQ’s holdings dovetail with those ambitions: Its assets include Etihad Airways, Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, and the Abu Dhabi stock exchange ADX.

It has been chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, who was not named in Friday’s announcement about L’IMAD. Abu Dhabi’s deputy ruler also chairs the UAE’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the $1 trillion Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as well as technology investment vehicle MGX and listed conglomerate International Holding Co.