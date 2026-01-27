Exclusive / Mubadala Capital raises $550M for debut co-investment fund

Mubadala Capital has raised $554 million for its first co-investment fund, surpassing its initial target in the latest sign of growing investor appetite for exposure to the firm’s deal flow.

The Mubadala Capital Co-Investment Fund attracted investors from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, and aims to do around eight deals a year, investing in companies alongside Abu Dhabi’s $360 billion sovereign wealth fund or other global private equity firms.

“This fund really came about in response to investor demand,” Fatima Al Noaimi, co-head of Mubadala Capital Solutions, said in an interview. “Global investors recognise the quality and attractiveness of the co-investment deal flow we have access to.”

Mubadala Capital — the external asset management arm of the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund — initially targeted about $400 million for the vehicle. “This was one of the fastest fundraising for us, in what is a quite challenging environment, and we attracted a lot of new investors,” said Maxime Franzetti, co-head with Al Noaimi. “Our fundraising efforts are increasingly becoming easier and quicker.”