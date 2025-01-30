US economy finished 2024 on solid footing, as tariff threats weigh on 2025 forecasts

The US economy slowed slightly toward the end of last year, but that’s not the biggest worry on economists’ minds.

Gross domestic product, a measure of the value of goods and services, grew at a 2.3% annualized rate in the final months of 2024, according to an advance estimate by the Bureau of Economic Analysis released Thursday. The figure fell short of the 2.6% consensus estimate, but overall, it suggests the economy is on solid ground as the new Trump administration gets underway.

Consumer spending remained strong through the end of the year, although investments dropped: For the year, the US economy grew 2.8%, one point below 2023’s figure.

“The details argue against extrapolating too much … and we won’t make major forecast changes due to the report,” Oxford Economics’ lead US economist Bernard Yaros wrote in a note shared with Semafor. “The biggest risk to our 2025 forecast is an immediate imposition of across-the-board tariffs on key trading partners.”

If Trump enacts his threatened tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, it could weaken growth by 1.2 percentage points in 2025, he said.