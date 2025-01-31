Trump takes Republicans on an economic wild ride

President Donald Trump is taking the Republican Congress on an economic wild ride.

He’s threatening serious tariffs that could hit key US allies this weekend, just days after confounding Congress with his plans to freeze federal spending. Some GOP lawmakers are hoping they can still head off the tariffs, and a few complained about the conflicting guidance on government money, but most — especially those from red areas — said they’re feeling little heat for the president’s moves.

Not only is there little evidence that party legislators mind his muscular executive power, there’s plenty of signs that Trump-state Republicans are happy to take the ride with him.

“Wyoming people want to see some eggs broken back here,” said Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. They “just kind of trust [Trump] about matters of trade, of tariffs and policies that are trying to get a handle on the size of government.”

Some of those broken eggs could nonetheless end up creating a big mess for them to clean up in their home states. In particular, lawmakers are bracing for tangible fallout from Trump’s plans to enact 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico as soon as this weekend, absent an agreement on stemming drug flows over the border.

But it’s not certain whether Trump will impose tariffs on Saturday, as he suggested last week and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated just two days ago. After the deadly Washington-area airplane crash on Wednesday night, a White House official told Semafor that tariffs remain “a top priority” for Trump, then added that he’s “not held to any date.”

“It could be today, it could be tomorrow — but the president made a commitment when it comes to tariffs, and he plans on seeing that through,” the official said.

Even as the White House focused on the crash, the president signaled he might not back down from the tariffs by working on new executive orders. He told reporters on Thursday afternoon that he plans to move forward with his plan to implement 25% tariffs on the two countries, and would potentially sort out details — like whether it would apply to oil — that night.

It’s an important moment for congressional Republicans, who are divided between free traders and more populist members. The latter camp has no problem with Trump threatening, and following through with, tariffs on allies.

Senators in both parties pressed Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department, about those levies during his confirmation hearing this week.

“We’re just trying to set the groundwork for having somebody who remembers, as these decisions are made, there are damning consequences to some sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., who described the next couple of days as “uncertain.”

Though some lawmakers are confused about the details of Trump’s tariff plans, the administration has maintained there “are clear lines to communications” between the White House and Capitol Hill.

It’s unclear whether lawmakers will be briefed before Trump makes any move, or which specific official is keeping Republicans apprised of the specifics of his decisions.