Trump begins term with historically low approval rating

President Trump isn’t experiencing the honeymoon period typical for new US presidents. Trump’s initial job approval rating stands at 47%, according to new Gallup data, while 48% of US adults disapprove of the job he is doing as president.

The rating is similar to the 45% approval Trump received at the start of his first term, and stands below all other elected US presidents stretching back to 1953 — underscoring how polarizing a figure he is. In comparison, Joe Biden entered office with a 57% approval rating (and left with 40%).

One slight bright spot for Trump: 46% of independents approve of the job he is doing, an increase of 6 percentage points compared to his first term.